San Diego veteran shares her struggle with homelessness in hopes of helping others

SAN DEIGO (KGTV) — Melody Al-Akhras thought the military prepared her for just about everything — until she found herself on the street.

Melody ended up at a Veterans Tent, where she learned about an opportunity through the Alpha Project that she calls a life changer.

Alpha Lofts was opening, giving more than 50 homeless veterans a place they could call their own.

"I just couldn’t believe it. It was kind of like I was in a dream... 'Is this true? I'm actually going to be getting my own apartment,'” she says.

Melody’s struggle is a common one: San Diego County’s 2022 homeless count data shows out of more than 8,000 individuals who don’t have a permanent place to live, 9% of them are veterans.

Melody says the help is there, it’s just a matter of using and accepting it.

"Do what you have to do to achieve your goals right. I'm achieving mine," she added. "It's not as fast as I want and people don't have the patience... and I'm a patient person. I keep going forward I don't go back.”

If you want more information about the Alpha Project's mission to combat homelessness in San Diego, reach out to organizers at info@alphaproject.org or 619-542-1877.