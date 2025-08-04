San Diego updates College Area community plan for 1st time in 30 years

For the first time in three decades, San Diego is updating the community plan for the College Area, with proposals that could triple residential capacity in the neighborhood.

The latest draft of the plan would add room for up to 18,000 new homes over the next 30 years.

The plan increases density near San Diego State University and trolley stations, aiming to create a mixed-use "campus town" atmosphere with wider sidewalks, bike lanes and public gathering spaces.

A new promenade on Montezuma Road is among the proposed public spaces, along with park upgrades, including a new pocket park on 54th Street.

The city is seeking public feedback on the proposal. Residents can share their thoughts by visiting this link.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.