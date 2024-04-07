San Diego unveils almost finalized design for Ocean Beach Pier

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego unveiled the almost finalized design of the Ocean Beach Pier to hundreds of local residents on Saturday, including Ken Jones. Jones said he started fishing at the OB Pier when it was first constructed in 1966.

“Since you’ve been fishing at this pier for so many years, is it heartbreaking to see it come to its end?”

“I know it’ll be different. I’ll miss it but I’m hoping the new pier replaces that," Jones said.

Over the decades, high surf and winter storms deteriorated the concrete pier, causing sporadic closures. The city began gathering public input for a replacement last year and combined those ideas into the current concept design.

“I’ve been really impressed by the amount of time they spent trying to answer all these opinions of people. They've got lots of opinions,” Jones said.

“Someone next to me said it looks like a freeway on ramp. I hope it’s not that bad,” said La Mesa resident Midge Hyde.

Notable features of the proposed design include a side ramp for accessibility, a bait shop, a designated fishing area, and a retail space. Additionally, there will be seating for people to watch surfers, a second-level deck to view the ocean, and a different cafe to replace the previous one.

“I enjoyed the cafe that used to be there," Hyde said. "It was lovely. I feel bad for the cafe they had to close down when everything happened.”

There are several steps before construction can begin. The city said it will take two years to complete environmental permitting, and is actively seeking funding opportunities.

For Jones and others, the wait is well worth it.

“It’s an iconic pier. It really is, and we need to make it as good as we can,” Jones said.

The city estimates the new pier will last for 75 years, but the final design is only 90% complete. City leaders are still collecting feedback on elements such as shade structures and lighting. Click here to share your opinion.

