San Diego universities ensuring students safety after holiday break

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As new Omicron cases are detected nationwide, students at San Diego Universities are returning from Thanksgiving break. San Diego State and UC San Diego are ensuring that their students are safe from Covid-19.

At SDSU students share that they appreciate the universities safety measures, and believe it is the best way to ensure the Omicron variant doesn't make it's way onto campus.

“I think honestly it’s handled the best way that it can with everything that is happening,“ said Jackson Hill a freshman at SDSU.

The university tells ABC 10News that prior to Thanksgiving students on campus would be required to get COVID tested twice after the break.

"Students were instructed to pick up a COVID-19 rapid test at their community front desk, which was required to be completed within 24 hours of arrival back to SDSU," the university said in a statement.

“I think the testing goes a long way to make sure nobody has it," said Hill.

UCSD also asked students for testing when they arrive. Mask wearing is also required on campus.

“Personally I think it is a good thing that they are doing that because there are so many students here and we are in class," explains freshman Lilianna Ruiz. "And I know we have masks but I think when you go home you take it off and you are with a lot of friends and family so I think it’s the safest measure to take.”

SDSU says that so far 95% of their student population is fully vaccinated. For un-vaccinated students SDSU requires weekly testing. UCSD requires testing twice a week.

Both universities test sewage water on campus for possible contamination.

“I feel really safe here personally," said Ruiz. "And for the most part everyone else does too.”

While new Omicron cases are detected, students hope that come 2022, things remain the same.

“I know with the Delta variant that was very new too but we were still here. I have really high hopes that we will be in person," said Ruiz. "With the masks, with testing, all the same measures we are taking right now.”

Both universities have not said if there will be any specific changes for students due to the Omicron variant.

Information for SDSU can be found here: https://sacd.sdsu.edu/student-health-services/covid-19

Information for UCSD can be found here: https://returntolearn.ucsd.edu/?_ga=2.181618471.1027560379.1638503667-262678710.1625074211

