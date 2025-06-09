San Diego Unified School District to provide free meals for families this summer

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As schools close for summer vacation, many parents face the challenge of providing meals for their children throughout the day.

Marcela Mercado, a single mother of three, shared her concerns about the increased financial burden summer brings.

"To divide all the expenses that I need, especially with the summer and all the food that we have to buy because they're going to be home for more time on longer days," Mercado explained.

During the school year, her children benefit from free meals at school, which significantly eases the family's financial strain.

"It really helps for other opportunities for them to eat fruits and vegetables, other foods," she said. "Sometimes they eat more of the food that's free and then they're picky when they're at the house."

Mercado estimated that the free meals save her family between $500 to $600 each month.

According to NerdWallet, the average monthly grocery cost for a single person is about $504. In contrast, a family of four incurs an average cost of approximately $996 per month.

To aid families during the summer months, the San Diego Unified School District has announced that it will provide up to 250,000 free meals during June and July. Meals will be distributed at 70 locations, including parks, libraries, community centers, and schools.

"Food costs a lot of money, so you can save $1,800 for the summer if you come with us to eat meals for free," a spokesperson for the district stated.

Parents and guardians can take advantage of this program without the need for applications or proof of residency.

The initiative is open to all children aged 18 and under, with no identification or questions required to receive meals.

This effort aims to offer essential support for families as they navigate the demands of summer.

Click here for more information: https://www.sandiegounified.org/departments/food___nutrition_services___sandi_coast_cafe_/summer_meals

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.