San Diego Unified School District schools prepare for reopening

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Exactly one month before San Diego Unified School District schools welcome students back to classrooms, local education leaders on Friday showed how new COVID-19 safety protocols will be implemented in schools.

On the week of April 12, SD Unified students will return to schools for in-person instruction. For students at Hoover High School, they will be coming back to a newly-renovated campus with very clear safety standards in place.

At Hoover High and other district schools, students and staff will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Bi-weekly virus testing of everyone on campus.

All classroom ventilation has been updated with monitored air quality. Plexiglass will only be added to classrooms that will safely allow it, as in some instances, the large frames can block the flow of ventilation.

Staff members will also be in charge of regular cleaning of the classrooms.

Even with the return of in-person learning, the district said families will have the option to have their students go back to campus or stay with virtual learning.

Educators wanted to remind parents that Friday, March 12, is the last day for parents to fill out their Family Preference Survey. The survey will give schools an idea of just how many students are expecting to come back to campuses.

The schedules of classes and the way campuses are organized will be left to principals and educators at the schools.

When it comes to vaccinations, educators and staff members are expected to be fully vaccinated by the time schools reopen.

All teachers and staff will return to campus a week before the April 12 reopening for training on the new safety protocols.