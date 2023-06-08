San Diego Unified School District employees voting on new contract

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Thursday is the last day for San Diego Unified School District employees to vote on what is being considered by many a historic tentative contract agreement.
The union representing more than 6,000 SD Unified employees are voting on a contract that includes:
- 15 percent pay raise over two years
- requirement for smaller class sizes for K-3rd grade
- increase in number of counselors and full-time nurses on school campuses
ABC 10News learned the proposed pay raise includes a lump sum payment retroactive to July 2022 and it will range from $7,000-$10,000 depending on how long the educator has been employed.
For the deal to be approved, a majority of the union members will have to vote in its favor.
Results of the vote are expected by the end of this weekend.