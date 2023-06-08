Watch Now
San Diego Unified School District employees voting on new contract

Thursday is the last day for San Diego Unified School District employees to vote on what is being considered by many a historic tentative contract agreement.
Posted at 9:37 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 12:37:08-04

The union representing more than 6,000 SD Unified employees are voting on a contract that includes:

  • 15 percent pay raise over two years
  • requirement for smaller class sizes for K-3rd grade
  • increase in number of counselors and full-time nurses on school campuses

ABC 10News learned the proposed pay raise includes a lump sum payment retroactive to July 2022 and it will range from $7,000-$10,000 depending on how long the educator has been employed.
For the deal to be approved, a majority of the union members will have to vote in its favor.

Results of the vote are expected by the end of this weekend.

