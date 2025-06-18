San Diego Unified School District approves Bagula as permanent superintendent

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Unified School District Board of Education Wednesday unanimously approved the permanent appointment of Fabi Bagula as superintendent.

Bagula had served as interim leader since August 2024, following the firing of Lamont Jackson in connection with an investigation that found "credible" accounts of inappropriate conduct toward two former district employees.

Audience members broke out in rousing applause at the board's vote Wednesday, and gave Bagula a standing ovation.

A native San Diegan, Bagula's other roles have included being a teacher and serving as district deputy superintendent, an area superintendent, and a principal.

According to a news release, Bagula will be superintendent of the state's second-largest school district.

Bagula said Wednesday she felt a lot of gratitude and appreciated the board and her education partners.

"I stand here before you as a first-generation college graduate, said Bagula, who earned degrees from the University of California San Diego and University of San Diego. "I benefited from the promise of the American dream."

She said the district believes "in the power of the collective," which along with academics also means wellness, safety, housing and nutrition. "We live in a time of extraordinary promise and extraordinary responsibility," Bagula said, adding that public education is one of the last remaining democratic spaces, where every child, regardless of background, still has the right to thrive.

"We must center equity through excellence," she added.

Bagula cited her grandmothers -- one of whom urged her to write letters to former President Reagan on vital issues -- as one source of inspiration. "She taught me to stand up, to notice injustice," Bagula said.

Bagula noted that based on national standards, SDUSD has been the highest-achieving large urban school district in two years in a row, and is also making gains in state categories.

The District's work ahead will require courage, grace under pressure, accountability and protecting humanity, Bagula said.

"I'm devoted to this city," she said. "I love our children, I love education."

The San Diego Unified School District is the state's second-largest, with more than 95,000 students and 15,000 employees across more than 200 schools. It also has a budget topping $2 billion.

Before voting, board members heaped praise on Bagula. "If we appoint you, then get ready for the real deal," said Sharon Whitehurst-Payne, who added the board is going to move forward with plans.

"We could have chosen anybody (from) anyone, but Fabi is our person," Whitehurst-Payne said. "She knows San Diego Unified." Whitehurst- Payne added that the board had "wasted enough time on adult stuff," and it was time to focus on children's issues.

Shana Hazan said she "enthusiastically" supported Bagula as the official permanent superintendent. "Despite the unsteady terrain below your feet 10 months ago, you stepped in with courage, clarity, and compassion," Hazan told her.

Hazan added that Bagula offered stability and also led with humility and transparency.

Bagula worked with the board to improve student achievement and wellness, Hazan said.

"Dr. Bagula has made meaningful progress in aligning our work with the long-term success and well-being of every child we serve," she added.

Board President Cody Petterson said that normally such a full house in the board chamber means a controversial, tense meeting * but not on Wednesday.

"I'm very moved by that," said Petterson, who added that his and Bagula's first concert was 10,000 Maniacs at Aztec Stadium.

He described Bagula as kind, loving, wise and compassionate, and said jokingly that Bagula "had the longest job interview (of) any human being on planet Earth."

Quinton Baldis, a student board member, said he excited to see what Bagula would do in the future as the district's official leader.

During public comment, numerous speakers endorsed Bagula. Linda LeGerrette of Cesar Chavez Service Clubs said she was impressed watching Bagula speak to over 500 people.

"We are facing some very challenging times, and what our students need is a strong leader,* LeGerrette said. Mel Katz, a longtime civic and business leader, said he worked with eight different superintendents over the years, and "No one was more ready and qualified to be the next superintendent" than Bagula.

