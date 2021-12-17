San Diego Unified policy for school testing in line with new CDC guidelines

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — At San Diego Unified Schools, they've been using a policy called "modified quarantine" or "test to stay" for several months now.

SDUSD board president Richard Barrera said that means they're already in line with what the CDC is now recommending.

"We test weekly in all of our schools, even asymptomatic students, who've not been vaccinated," said Barrera.

And if there is a positive case, anyone who had contact with that person is tested.

"If they test negative and if they were wearing a mask at the time of their interaction then we can keep them at school," said Barrera.

Barrera said just last week roughly 350 students were able to stay in class because of the policy.

"The ability to keep students at school is the best thing for students but of course it's what parents support cause they have to go to work and have all the other responsibilities," Barrera said.