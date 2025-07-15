San Diego Unified faces $50M funding freeze as California leads lawsuit vs. Trump administration

California is leading a lawsuit with more than 20 states against the Trump administration over billions of dollars in frozen funding for after-school and summer programs.

Congress had already set aside the money for these programs, which primarily serve low-income families.

The lawsuit filed Monday aims to force the release of the funds after the administration froze the funding, stating it wanted to ensure the programs align with the president's priorities.

This legal action comes as San Diego County grapples with a $50 million funding freeze from the federal government. The Trump administration halted federal grants that were supposed to arrive by July 1.

In total, the administration has frozen $6.2 billion in funding to public schools across the U.S. Of that amount, $13 million was expected to go to San Diego Unified.

I spoke with the board president, who believes this freeze is deliberately targeted.

"This is largely, to be totally honest, an attack on our students of color, particularly our Latino students," SDUSD Board President Cody Petterson said. "It would for us impact multilingual education, English language learners, curriculum development, resource teachers that we send in to help sites."

Petterson says the frozen funds represent less than 1% of the district's budget.

Other school districts being impacted include Sweetwater Union High, Grossmont Union High, Cajon Valley and Chula Vista Elementary.