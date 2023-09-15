San Diego Unified celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with raising of Latinx flag

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Unified School District marked the start of Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday by raising the Latinx flag at its headquarters.

Many students, teachers, staff and parents stood by to experience the moment as the flag was raised for the first time in district history during a heartfelt ceremony.

“Among many things, my experience of being a Latina student is one of pride and resilience,” said one high school student who took the podium. “Within San Diego Unified, nearly half of the demographics are made up of Latinx students and I am so proud to be one of them.”

Another student told ABC 10News, “I think it’s important because people should know about our Hispanic culture. People should know what we do, who we are, what represents us.”

Friday’s ceremony was led entirely by students from across the district. It featured student mariachi band performances and student speakers.

District officials said the flag raising signifies the district’s commitment to acknowledging all backgrounds and cultures, by teaching about their contributions.

Earlier in the week, the SDUSD Board of Education adopted a resolution to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Latinx flag will fly outside district headquarters until Oct. 15.