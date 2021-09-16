San Diego Unified Board of Education offering discussion on potential vaccine mandate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Unified Board of Education says during their next scheduled board meeting in late September, they will be hosting a public discussion on a potential vaccine mandate for eligible staff and students.

Through a post on their Twitter page made on Thursday, SDUSD announced they are asking for public discussion on the possibility of having to do a vaccine mandate.

NEWS: The San Diego Unified Board of Education plans to publicly discuss a potential vaccine mandate for staff and eligible students, in open session at the next regular meeting on Tuesday, September 28. — San Diego Unified (@sdschools) September 16, 2021

This announcement comes one week after Los Angeles Unified required all students ages 12 and up to get vaccinated for in-person learning.

Sharon McKeeman, the founder of 'Let them Breathe' and the mother of four, says she is pro-choice for the potential vaccine mandate.

"I do appreciate that they are putting that out there and giving notice…parents need that transparency,” said McKeeman.

“Our kids have been through a lot and it’s been a very chaotic and uncertain time for them. We absolutely do not feel that they should be thrown this curveball especially after they have started the school year.”

However, the reason for this discussion which is set to take place on Tuesday, September 28, during the school board meeting, still remains unknown.

If approved, it is also unknown if it will follow exactly the same measures as LA Unified.

According to LA Unified, students must receive their first dose by November 31 and their second dose by December 19. Students who participate in extracurricular programs have a much earlier deadline to get their first dose, which would be October 3.

As of Thursday, SDUSD has all students wearing masks. Inside of their classrooms they have placed ventilation and sanitation stations.

Last week, School Board President Richard Barrera said the protocols have been working, yet they are always vigilant.

“We think that the strategies we have in place are the right strategies, the effective strategies," said Barrera.

"But we continue to live by the reality which all of us are facing which is the continued surge in covid and the delta variant.”

The board announced it will only be an open session. No decision would need to be made, at least not yet.

This matter is said to be discussed during the board meeting on September 28 at 5 p.m. A zoom link will be available on SDUSD's website.