San Diego Trolley Ridership Increasing as Service Enhancements Roll Out

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Trolley is seeing a surge in ridership as it adjusts to the growing demand for public transportation amid rising traffic congestion. Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) spokesperson Hector Zermeño noted that since the pandemic, trolley usage has been on the rise, reaching approximately 80 to 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

"Since the pandemic, we've seen an increase in ridership and it's on a steady increase," Zermeño said. He added that to accommodate this growing number of riders, MTS is increasing the frequency of trolley services on high-traffic routes, specifically the Green, Blue, and Orange lines.

Beginning Sunday, trolleys will arrive every 15 minutes instead of the previous schedule of every 30 minutes. This enhancement is funded through Senate Bill 125, aimed at improving public transportation efficiency.

University of California, San Diego student Kara Tilghman is among the many who rely on the trolley as their primary mode of transportation. Traveling from the College Area, she finds the trolley not only time-saving but cost-effective. "I'd rather use the trolley instead of dealing with traffic on the roads," she explained. She doesn’t have to spend money on buying expensive parking passes or gas.

Tilghman highlighted the frustrations of navigating campus, especially during peak hours. "When I am like crunched for time, like every minute counts... I have to run to class from the trolley stop," she said.

She adds, "During traffic hours, it saves a lot of time and energy... it’s kind of frustrating to deal with all of that.”

With the recent service improvements, riders are expressing gratitude for the enhanced convenience and safety it brings, particularly during nighttime travel. Tilghman adds,"I feel like it's nice when I get to the trolley station and it's already there... especially at night.”

As San Diego continues to invest in its public transportation system, many residents are hopeful that trolley ridership will keep increasing, making travel around the city easier and more accessible for all.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

