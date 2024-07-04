San Diego travel predictions for July 4 holiday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — AAA estimates that more than 70 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home on July 4 — and thousands are trekking to America’s Finest City.

The beaches were already bustling with tourists on Wednesday.

“I can see it’s picking up as the holiday gets closer,” said Terri Hernandez, who traveled from Arizona earlier this week to beat the heat. “It’s like 40 degrees cooler here."

AAA also estimates that 5.4 million people in Southern California will travel for the holiday. According to the San Diego International Airport, nearly 800,000 travelers will pass through the airport in the ten days surrounding the holiday.

On Wednesday, local freeways were also packed, but with the average gas price in San Diego sitting at $4.83 (more than a dollar higher than the national average), some are opting for a staycation instead.

“It’s Mission Beach, so why leave?” said William Wu, a father with July 4 plans at home with his family. “The sun’s coming out more…so it’s been great.”

Whether you’re traveling or staying home, AAA predicts the worst traffic delays on Sunday as people make their way back home.

