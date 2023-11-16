San Diego tourism breaks records, reflects pandemic rebound

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — It’s been a record-breaking year for San Diego tourism — marking a remarkable rebound from the pandemic.

According to new numbers from the San Diego Tourism Authority, San Diego welcomed an estimated 30.5 million visitors who spent nearly $14.3 billion in fiscal year 2023. That’s up $1 billion from the fiscal year prior.

“I think we’re finally back in a more normal cycle,” said Kerri Kapich, Chief Operating Officer, San Diego Tourism Authority.

Matthew Gardner, the owner of Mission Beach Rentals at Belmont Park, agreed.

“To have good, stable, steady, regular business throughout the summer, spring, and even throughout the fall…that is probably one of the best improvements I’ve seen,” said Gardner, who kept his beach-front business alive during the pandemic.

Kapich says at the height of the pandemic, the San Diego area lost approximately 20 years of economic gains in terms of travelers, visitors, spending and jobs.

“Our plan for next year is to keep growing the number of visitors into San Diego and that economic benefit. We’re also trying to do more internationally,” she said.

Kapich says in 2024, they’ll be marketing in seven international countries.

The Tourism Authority and local businesses alike — hopeful for San Diego’s future seasons.

“We’ll be right there, ready to help them make great memories,” added Gardner.

