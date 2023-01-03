San Diego Tourism Authority taking applications for 2023 Tourism Accelerator Program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – As part of its continuing effort to provide resources for businesses owned by women, people of color, LGBTQ+, and veterans, the San Diego Tourism Authority’s Tourism Accelerator Program is taking applications for 2023.

The program considered the “first of its kind in the industry” will provide applicants “free SDTA membership, education and networking opportunities to local tourism and hospitality businesses owned by people of color, women, veterans and LGBTQ+.”

SDTA officials are reminding businesses that applications for the Accelerator must be submitted by the Jan. 6 deadline.

Through the program, 10 local businesses will receive these resources:

Free Membership in SDTA and free admission to select SDTA events and special access to SDTA senior staff, board members and program investors.



Business services and coaching from the top providers in San Diego in the fields of finance, risk management, commercial real estate, operations and marketing.



$500 voucher for a course through UC San Diego Extension.



Free advertising in brochure racks at over 450 locations in San Diego from Certified Folder.



A $1,000 credit to use on SDTA’s digital advertising platforms.



Free quarter-page ad in the San Diego Business Journal for those businesses that are not already advertisers.

The SDTA’s selection process includes the following criteria:

Applicants must be people of color, LGBTQ+, women- or veteran-owned tourism and hospitality businesses based in the San Diego region.



Organizations must have operated for at least one year to qualify.



Business categories may be, but are not limited to, restaurants, retail, activities and attractions, museums, transportation, and meeting and event services.



Excluded businesses: Any type of accommodation, airline or cruise line.



Current or former Members of the San Diego Tourism Authority (and all affiliated organizations) are not eligible.

To apply and for additional information, visit https://www.sandiego.org/about/tourism-accelerator.aspx.