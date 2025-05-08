San Diego to save $13 million by consolidating office space

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego will save $13 million over the next five years by consolidating leased office space, according to Mayor Todd Gloria.

The city is moving employees out of five leased floors at 525 B Street into city-owned facilities, Gloria announced Monday.

The move comes as San Diego faces a $258 million budget deficit for the next fiscal year.

For the rest of the week, the city council will review the mayor's proposed budget. During that time, the public can weigh in on the proposed cuts.

The official budget proposal will be released next Wednesday, May 14.