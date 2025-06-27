San Diego to invest nearly $8 million in park upgrades across the city

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nearly a dozen parks in San Diego are set to receive significant upgrades as part of a multi-million dollar investment from the city.

The $8 million funding will improve infrastructure at 11 parks across San Diego, with a focus on renovating playgrounds, public restrooms, and parking lots.

A majority of the funding will go toward revamping bathrooms and playgrounds at Robb Field and Dusty Rhodes parks.

"I have a lot of memories here playing sports and I'm trying to share that with my kids too," one park visitor said.

The funding comes from a recent legal settlement with SeaWorld, which owed lease payments to the city dating back to 2020. The city is required to use the settlement money for improving certain parks, and the projects were chosen by two citizen-led committees.

"I'm pro-parks, pro-community spaces, open spaces, outdoor spaces," another park-goer said.

However, some park visitors expressed concerns about the priorities for the improvements.

"Kids don't hang out there because the homeless hang out in the pavilion. So the bathroom will become an improved homeless bathroom," one visitor said.

Others mentioned different priorities they'd like to see addressed.

"Gate over here has been broken for years, the wood, the fences are rusted and falling apart," a park user said.

"I think there always needs to be benches, places to sit. Maybe if they could make the area nicer. The grass is kind of dying," another visitor said.

"I don't think those are the main necessities when it comes to budget," one park-goer added.

In addition to Robb Field and Dusty Rhodes, other locations receiving infrastructure repairs include Balboa Park, Ellen Browning Scripps Park, Chollas Lake, and Crystal Pier.

