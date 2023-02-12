San Diego Syrian community joins together to support earthquake victims

SAN DIEGO — Singing and honking reverberated throughout the Embarcadero Saturday afternoon, as dozens of Syrians gathered to show support for their home country.

“It was a shock to all of us," said Maysoon Aziz, reflecting on the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey on Feb. 6, 2023.

The death toll as of Feb. 11 has surpassed 25,000 people, according to ABC News.

“This number is very scary when I jot it down on my sign and I’m thinking to myself - one at a time," said Sarab Aziz, who pointed to a handwritten sign that shows the number of lives lost in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Both women, alongside many others, carried signs that read "Support Syria," hoping to encourage Americans to donate any items they can to support the victims.

“All we need is a professional rescue team to go to Syria and to start digging in the rubbles," said Maysoon.

UNICEF is helping provide relief to Syrians in need through donations.