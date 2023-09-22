San Diego Superior Court launches online tool that could make traffic tickets more affordable

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Superior court launched a new online tool this weekthat will give people more options when it comes to paying certain citations, like traffic tickets.

If you need financial assistance, you can now use this online tool to request a payment plan, a community service alternative, more time to pay the ticket or, in some cases, to get the fine reduced.

“We suggest that the public review what’s on the website and check the eligibility requirements,” said Jeff Gately, Assistant Executive Officer, San Diego Superior Court.

Citations that could be eligible for the program include infractions such as running a red light, failing to come to a complete stop, talking on a cell phone while driving or even certain speeding tickets. Unfortunately, city parking tickets are not eligible.

“The California legislature wanted to make it easier for the public to deal with traffic tickets if they’re having financial hardship,” said Gately.

Gately says the new tool is going to be implemented statewide; 22 California courts have it up and running so far.

“By July 2024, you’ll have every state court running the same online program,” he said.

Requests submitted through the new online portal take about 30 days to process.