San Diego summer camp safety in focus after Texas tragedy

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — Camp counselors wear many hats, but their most important role is keeping kids safe, especially in the wake of a devastating flood at a Texas camp that killed 27 children and counselors.

"It's really 365 days a year, every minute we have to focus on safety. And you can't ever let your guard down," said Jamie Cosson, executive director for YMCA's three overnight camps: Camp Surf, Rain Tree Ranch and Camp Marston.

Cosson has been receiving calls from concerned parents after flash floods at Camp Mystic in Texas killed at least 27 children and counselors over the weekend.

When asked if parents might be paranoid about sending their kids to camp after the Texas tragedy, Cosson acknowledged their concerns.

"I would understand that parents would be concerned, and they should ask questions of safety protocols at camps wherever they send their child," Cosson said.

Cosson recommends checking if your child's camp is accredited through the American Camp Association. The organization requires certain protocols to prepare for natural disasters, including safety orientations and emergency plan trainings.

"Seeing and hearing about that terrible tragedy just tells me to look at those protocols, read them, tweak them," Cosson said.

ABC 10News Reporter Perla Shaheen learned counselors track the National Weather Service daily for warnings. Storms, high heat conditions or tsunami watches could force a change in plans.

Their biggest concern is wildfires. Although Camp Surf is just a few yards away from the ocean, all the other overnight camps offered by YMCA are in the Julian area.

"That's the cool thing. We have three camps so we're able to move kids from another site to make sure they're fed and have a place to stay," Cosson said.

In case of wildfire, moving campers from Julian to the beach is one option. The YMCA could also evacuate everyone to Julian High School or shelter in place if necessary. Cosson says counselors would immediately notify parents in those scenarios.

Cuyamaca Outdoor School also sent ABC10News their emergency protocols for natural disasters.

A representative says the summer camp has "established emergency preparedness protocols to handle all types of emergencies, including heavy rains and wildfires, to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Every day, staff members check weather conditions and modify activities as needed based on those conditions. Should heavy rains or flooding occur, all students would be moved to higher ground at a designated location at camp and shelter in place. Staff would be in regular communication with law enforcement, emergency services and the schools whose students are in attendance. Although Cuyamaca Outdoor School has not seen heavy flooding in decades, it is adjacent to several waterways, so staff are trained every year to prepare for flooding and other emergencies."

