San Diego students make their voices heard on county school board

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego students are now serving on the school board for the very first time. The County Board of Education added students to their team so their voices could be heard.

Nearly 50 students applied for the opportunity and a lucky 10 were chosen. After a tough year navigating distance learning and social isolation, the need for student feedback has never been greater. Westview High School 10th Grader Aadya Nayak represents District Five.

“I think it’s really important to get a couple voices on the county board that can tell the adults what is really going on at our school so we can have an accurate representation of how the student body feels,” said Nayak.

Students are recognized as full board members and can question presenters and discuss issues. They can also cast preferential votes and have their input recorded in the meeting minutes.

Eleventh Grader Soleil Yeager from San Diego High School will be presenting at the board meeting Wednesday night.

“I plan on bringing the topic of mental illness in,” said Yeager. “It’s spiked a lot since COVID-19 and I feel like it’s not talked about enough.”

Student members will each attend two consecutive board meetings. The county plans to continue the program with new students for the 2022 to 2023 school year.

