San Diego State to reopen more on-campus housing, in-person classes this fall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego State announced Wednesday that it plans for classes and activities to be primarily in-person this fall, citing positive trends regarding vaccinations and the school's COVID-19 response.

University officials said the decision comes after the county moved into the orange tier, and Governor Gavin Newsom announcing California to fully reopen businesses and organizations on June 15.

The University also announced opening up on-campus housing to thousands of more students.

Facial coverings will still be required in all public spaces, while physical distancing guidelines are expected to be reduced from six feet to three feet in most settings.

"Everyone is highly encouraged to be fully vaccinated as soon as they have the opportunity, and multiple options for appointments exist on SDSU’s campus," the university said.

All students will be required to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival to campus, but the university will not require students to be vaccinated.

As more vaccines become available, the school will update the campus community via email or text message, and online.

To provide academic units and leadership time to respond to this new and updated guidance, and to enable SDSU to finalize in-person instructional planning for the fall, the following will now occur:

Publication of the fall 2021 course schedule will move to May 10 from April 12.

Fall registration will open on May 25, rather than April 19.

Over the next few weeks, deans and associate deans will be working with department chairs, school directors and instructional faculty to explore options and update the course schedule as appropriate.

Additionally, SDSU is planning to expand in-person access to the University Library in a phased manner, beginning with a partial reopening of the library addition on May 24.