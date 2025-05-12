San Diego State temporarily closing Passport Office as it moves to new location

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State University's Passport Office will close temporarily later this month as it moves to a new location.

Starting Friday, May 23, the office will move from the university's International Student Center complex to 6475 Alvarado Road, Suite 124. It will close from May 20-22 while the move is in progress.

According to SDSU, the new office offers free on-site parking, easy access to Interstate 8 and expanded service space to better serve the community.

It had been in the International Student Center since opening in 2016.

"All passport services will continue as usual at the new site, with no disruption in service," a university statement read. "Members of the campus community and the public are encouraged to visit the updated location for their passport application and processing needs."

For more information, go to passport.sdsu.edu.

