San Diego State students living on campus required to get COVID-19 booster shot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The campus of San Diego State University seems quiet, as finals week wraps up with students preparing to head home for the holidays. One of those is Ixchel Urbano, a resident advisor.

Under the University's new booster policy, Urbano and all of the other students who live on campus or are student-athletes will have to submit proof that they received a booster shot by Jan. 18.

If not, they'll have to get a COVID-19 test once a week.

"I pretty much go with what the school tells me - I think it's a privilege to have education, so I want to be here," Urbano said. "I will get the shot. I've gotten my vaccines, and I will get the booster to keep learning."

When it comes to school districts, San Diego Unified sent their students home with two COVID rapid tests, so they can self-test at home before going back to school after the winter break. The district said they're trying to prevent outbreaks.

Urbano said she's he's hopeful students will take the COVID-19 precautions that are in place seriously, as she wants to return to campus to finish out the school year.

"I think will all people going back to the holidays, we all need to take precautions, wear a mask, do what we can to stay safe," she said. "I think students are happy to be here, and I hope they stay safe when they return."