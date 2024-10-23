San Diego State opens new cybersecurity center on campus

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)—San Diego State University opened a new cybersecurity center on Wednesday.

"We are trying to develop that next generation and tap into the rich and diverse student population that we have at SDSU," says Rob Beverly, the new director of the Cybersecurity Center for Research and Education. "There's a huge demand from the students and the workforce, quite frankly."

Beverly said the new center will bring multiple disciplines together, including management, computer engineering and computer science.

Not only will the center plan to foster excitement in fields related to cybersecurity. It also hopes to educate others.