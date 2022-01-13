San Diego solar workers rally in Los Angeles against CPUC proposal

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Solar workers from the San Diego area left for Los Angeles Thursday morning to take part in a rally protesting the latest California Public Utilities Commission proposal that would tax rooftop solar customers and reduce compensation for clean energy, which employees believe will threaten thousands of jobs.

Jake Marshall, an employee of a San Diego solar company, told ABC 10News, “The idea is to send a message to Governor Newsom because he controls the committee that makes the decisions.”

Marshall said if the CPUC proposal passes, it could mean 30,000-40,000 jobs lost in California.

Passing the proposal would give customers less credit for using solar and employees would worry that less people will invest in solar, which will mean less work all around.

“Anywhere from installers to electricians, salespeople, accounting, anyone who works in this industry has something to lose if this goes through,” Marshall said.

Scott Anders, the Administrative Director of the Energy Policy Initiatives Center at the University of San Diego, said the CPUC has a tough decision having to balance a number of factors, including having to meet the state’s climate goals.

“They are really juggling the interest of solar owners and those who are not. They are really juggling the issue about whether or not their reforms are going to affect the solar industry,” Anders said.

Solar employees from Northern California will be holding a similar rally in San Francisco.