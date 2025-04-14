San Diego shoppers seek budget-friendly Easter celebrations amid rising costs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- With Easter just around the corner, many families are looking for creative ways to celebrate that won't strain their wallets, particularly in light of rising inflation costs.

Shoppers like Sarah Murray Novak have turned to discount options such as Goodwill stores to get into the festive spirit without spending a fortune.

“I already bought a wreath with Easter eggs in it, so it’s amazing for stuff like that,” Novak said while browsing through her local Goodwill.

Darlene Cossio, Director of Marketing for Goodwill, noted that the store has become a popular destination for holiday shopping this season.

“We’ve been selling a lot of Easter baskets, filled baskets, stuffed animals, the bunnies, the decorative items for the home,” she explained, emphasizing the variety available for budget-conscious consumers.

Recent inflation data indicates that San Diego County has tied with New York for the highest inflation rate in the country, recording a 3.8 percent increase over the past year.

Factors contributing to this rise include soaring rent costs and a significant price hike in eggs, which have increased by up to 7.1 percent. The leap in egg prices is causing many families to reconsider traditional activities such as coloring eggs.

Despite these financial pressures, many shoppers remain determined to celebrate the holiday. According to data from the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend a total of $23.6 billion on Easter this year, reflecting an increase from the previous year's $22.4 billion.

Notably, over 55 percent of shoppers plan to visit discount stores for their holiday purchases.

For Novak, saving money through thrift shopping means being able to treat herself to additional items.

“I wasn’t planning to buy a little snakeskin purse. I’m always on the lookout for these, which is Nike; it’s really good. This is REI, that normally costs a fortune,” she shared while showing off her latest find.

As families prepare for Easter celebrations, the trend toward budget-friendly shopping solutions is likely to continue amidst ongoing economic challenges.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.