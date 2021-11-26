San Diego shoppers hit stores early for Black Friday shopping

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some early-bird shoppers showed up 30 minutes before doors officially opened at Kohl's in Clairemont Mesa.

Among the crowd, Zelph Miranda and his family, who said it isn’t just about the deals it’s about the experience.

“Because it's like a family tradition keeping black Friday every single year," said Miranda.

A tradition that was put on hold last year because of the pandemic. But, this year they like many other shoppers were ready to get back to the Black Friday festivities which includes being prepared and having a game plan.

“Get here early. Be here first make sure you are here with people you want to shop with and you're in agreement with what you're going to be doing," suggested shopper Sianne Salas.

And this year, these shoppers didn’t have to deal with long lines something tourist Eric Thay noticed, as he tried to get some shopping in before attending Comic-Con.

“Things are more chill, no one is really rushing. Not the craziness that's normal," added Thay.

Despite the noticeable different size in crowds this morning, the National Retail Federation says it’s feeling pretty good about the holiday season.

Between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday this year, it expects there will be nearly 2 million more shoppers than last year. And each shopper is projected to spend about $1,000 during the holiday season.