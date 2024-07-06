San Diego Sheriff's Department investigating a shooting involving an SDPD officer in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting involving a San Diego Police officer that occurred in La Jolla Saturday morning.

According to the Watch Commander, an officer-involved shooting (OIS) occurred at 5495 La Jolla Blvd. just before 7 a.m. Saturday.

San Diego Police confirmed they first responded to a call for a person disturbing the peace with violence.

It is unclear at this time if an officer or suspect was shot.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit is currently on-scene investigating.

The countywide protocol for officer-involved shootings requires the San Diego Sheriff's Department to investigate all OIS incidents involving a San Diego Police officer.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.