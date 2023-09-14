San Diego security expert weighs in on MGM Resorts cyberattack

SAN DIEGO — As of Wednesday afternoon, the MGM Resorts website is still unavailable after a cybersecurity attack targeted the company on Sunday.

"Unfortunately what happens in Vegas doesn't stay in Vegas, now does it," said Tony Anscombe, a Chief Security Evangelist at ESET, with headquarters in San Diego.

Details about how exactly the cyberattack happened have not been released, but the FBI is aiding the investigation.

"Typically, in a company that size we are probably looking at a ransomware attack, which I think is what the speculation leads to," said Anscombe.

He also discussed the possibility of a "socially engineered attack" — meaning the attackers used tactics like a phone call, text messages, or phishing emails to breach the system.

KTNV, the sister station to ABC 10News in Las Vegas, asked a couple from Riverside County who stayed at an impacted resort about the cyberattack.

"It happens more and more. You don't know whether it's just the equipment is not up to the task, someone's dinking around with it, or someone is hacking it," said the couple.

Anscombe encourages people to limit the amount of personal information they share with companies, as well as turning on two-factor authentication and using a variety of passwords.