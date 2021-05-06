San Diego School of Performing and Creative Arts senior has a passion for writing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Bella Nazur is a senior at the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts , and she says it was the sixth grade when she took a big interest in creative writing.

"I think I really knew when my sixth grade teacher brought me a ton of books, and I really really read through them all. I'm still and avid reader to this day, and the first step to becoming a writer is to read, read, and read. Then you realize you also want to create something."

At SDSCPA, students are taught all types of writing, from fiction and essays, to poetry and even script writing. Bella says she enjoys the whole process when it comes to putting words and thoughts on paper, but has really taken to the editing aspect of writing.

"You get to take a step back, look at what you have done, and then you get to collaborate with others for it."

Besides writing, Bella is also involved in ASB, Yearbook, and is a member of the school's Academic League team.

"It's a club that is dedicated to trivia with academic decathlon type of questions..We go and compete against other schools from our district, and try and answer the most questions about any topic you an literally think of."

In the Fall, Bella will continue her passion for creative writing at Johns Hopkins University.

"There were a ton of other places that led me to Hopkins, and I really fell in love with the campus. I'm excited knowing they will be able to provide me with so many opportunities.'