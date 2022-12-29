San Diego Safari Park to participate in Rose Parade

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Zoo Safari Park's team is getting ready to show off one of our community's most interactive experiences at the upcoming Rose Parade in Pasadena.

The crew has been hard at work a few hours north of the Zoo's Safari Park.

"Blood. Sweat and tears. We've all been working really hard," said Marco Wendt, zoo ambassador.

Wendt has been hands-on in the construction of the float that's bringing animals that call the park home to parade-goers.

He and the team are doing it with a big goal in mind.

"What's exciting about this particular year is our theme is celebrating 50 years of conservation," said Wendt.

He said the hardest part was picking which animals to show off.

"There are so many amazing species here at the safari park. It's 3,600 animals here," said Wendt.

Msituni the giraffe is one of the main attractions of the float.

"Msituni is a young giraffe that had some complications at birth with her four limbs," said Dr. Matt Kinney, senior veterinarian.

Dr. Kinney was on the veterinary team that helped get Msituni back on her feet.

"That's a case that the veterinary team worked pretty hard on and we're really proud of the case outcome," he explained. "She was in the hospital for about a month."

Dr. Kinney said she will be the most special part of the float he'll be riding on alongside his family.

"It's a huge honor. The thing that I'm going to value the most is the hope that we can share our message with a global audience," said Dr. Kinney.

The parade is on January 2.