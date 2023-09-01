San Diego roads and skies already busy with Labor Day travel

The roads and skies are already busy with Labor Day travel – including here in San Diego.

Early morning fog caused some delays at the San Diego International Airport on Thursday, affecting travelers.

“Oh my gosh, terminal 1 was a nightmare…thank God we are terminal 2,” said Caroline Vance, a San Diegan traveling with her daughter for the weekend.

A spokesperson for the airport said they expect air travel to be busiest in the days leading up the three-day weekend and then following it as people return home.

“Lately we have been seeing about 80,000 people arriving and departing every single day,” said Nicole Hall, Senior Communication Specialist, San Diego International Airport.

Hall recommends people arrive at least two hours before their flight and continually check their airline for updates regarding possible delays or weather-related changes.

According to AAA, booking data shows flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises are up by 4% and international bookings are up by 44% in comparison with last year’s Labor Day weekend.

Gas prices are also top of mind for travelers heading into the weekend. AAA reports SoCal drivers will be paying the highest prices ever on record for a Labor Day weekend.

Per AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in San Diego is currently $5.37.

