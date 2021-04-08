San Diego Restaurant Week returns as restrictions ease across county

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego’s return to some form of normalcy continues with the launch of Restaurant Week next week.

The annual week of discounted, prix-fixe menus in eateries across the region normally happens in January, but it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upwards of 90 restaurants from the South Bay to Fallbrook are participating, offering two-course lunch menus ranging from $10 to $25, and three-course dinner menus from $20 to $60.

Andy Baumann, chair of San Diego Restaurant Week, told ABC 10News that the majority of restaurant staffs have been vaccinated over the last month. He said organizers circled April 11-18 on their calendars, before they even knew on-site service would be allowed.

“We put these dates on the books in hopes that we’d be open and kind of all the stars aligned, and so we’re open, it’s the first time we’ve been doing it in the spring,” said Baumann.

Restaurant Week runs from April 11-18, and to view the participating restaurants, visit https://www.sandiegorestaurantweek.com/.