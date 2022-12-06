San Diego restaurant offers eco-friendly take-out containers prior to city's single-use plastic vote

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The city of San Diego moves forward with its single-use plastic reduction ordinance. This will require local businesses to stop using Styrofoam containers and other single-use plastics.

While some businesses may not be in favor of the ban, a restaurant owner shares with ABC 10News that it has already been using paper products to serve its customers with more eco-friendlier options.

“We kind of did it instinctively,” says Niccolo Angius, owner of Cesarina. “We never really liked plastic.”

Cesarina is a pasta restaurant in the Point Loma area.

“We feel that our guests appreciate it. Since day one, everyone has always been in love with our packaging, with how we package our food to go.”

Angius says they wanted to do something different for their customers, which is why they added colorful additions to their bags and containers.

“We want to offer them an amazing experience,” says Angius. “So we wanted to design our package in a way which, when we go to their homes for take out or delivery, we can deliver that same experience.”

The restaurant has been in business for four years. Paper products have been used at the establishment since it opened. Angius says he’s happy to hear the city is one step closer to reducing single-use plastic.

The city council made its final vote on the single-use plastic reduction ordinance Tuesday morning. City leaders also voted in favor a few weeks about, but it is standard for the council to vote more than once.

If approved, the ban will likely go into effect early next year.

