San Diego Reps. announce $5M grants for port's Tenth Avenue Terminal

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Reps. Juan Vargas and Scott Peters, both D-San Diego, announced $5 million in federal grant funding Tuesday for the ongoing Port of San Diego Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal project.

The project, part of a large redevelopment and modernization program intended to bring the port more business, is continuing in phases through 2035 and is "market-driven,'' so an exact timeline is unavailable, according to officials.

"The Port of San Diego and its tenants are vital to our regional economy,'' Vargas said. ``This federal grant will help fund the next phase of modernization plans, designs, and permits for the critical redevelopment work taking place at the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal, providing jobs and helping to reduce air pollution at the waterfront and surrounding communities.''

Tuesday's funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation's RAISE grant program, intended to help communities around the country carry out a wide variety of infrastructure projects with significant local or regional impact.

"As a former port commissioner, I know firsthand the significance of the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal's redevelopment,'' Peters said. ``It's a gateway to San Diego's working waterfront, moving cargo that the region depends on and providing hundreds of jobs.

"This grant is a great example of how the federal government is investing in infrastructure to boost the nation's global competitiveness and ensure we're doing it with the cleanest, most efficient technology available,'' he added.

