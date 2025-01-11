San Diego Red Cross team deploys to help families affected by LA wildfires

As devastating wildfires continue to impact communities in Los Angeles, hundreds of American Red Cross workers are on the ground offering critical support to families in need — including a dedicated team from San Diego.

The San Diego Red Cross team deployed Wednesday night, joining efforts to assist evacuees at shelters across LA. These shelters provide safe accommodations, warm meals, emotional support, and other vital services to those displaced by the fires.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the wildfires in LA,” said Dana Maze, Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross. Maze shared stories of volunteers moved by their experiences, emphasizing the human connection they bring to those facing immense loss.

“Their hearts were broken for what happened, but they were so happy they could be a very small part of the recovery process. They looked forward to being a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, and giving whatever they could to people in need,” Maze said.

At the Red Cross Disaster Operations Center in Kearny Mesa, staff highlighted the importance of preparedness, especially as Southern California faces heightened fire risks. They showcased a disaster preparedness kit that every household should have on hand.

Key items include:



Emergency food and water

Important documents

Phone chargers

Flashlight and radio

Toiletries and medications

“Emergencies and disasters can happen at any time, anywhere,” Maze added, urging San Diegans to take proactive steps to protect their families.

If you’d like to support the Red Cross’s efforts in Los Angeles, there are two key ways to contribute:



Make a donation online to provide resources for those affected. Volunteer your time to help in disaster relief efforts.

You can learn more HERE.