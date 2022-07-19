San Diego Pride weekend cleanup begins, what's next?

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A successful Pride weekend has officially wrapped up, and the cleanup has begun.

On Monday, dozens of volunteers worked hard to deconstruct the festival and clean the surrounding area.

“It’s picking up the trash that may have escaped the trash can at some point. Sorting through all of the signs that you saw throughout the event, rolling them up, putting them away,” said Jen Lebron, volunteer.

The festival attracted more than 50,000 people and required months of planning. But volunteers say the hard work was well worth it.

“It was a beautiful thing to watch the first Prides happening for so many young folks who I know this was maybe the first time that they looked around and saw a whole bunch of people who are like them...who gave them the hope that someone will love them for who they are,” said Lebron.

Fernando Lopez, the Executive Director of Pride, says they want people to know Pride isn’t just a one-weekend event. They offer all kinds of resources and programs people can sign up for at any time.

“We have API programs and youth programs, and Latina programs and programs for women and seniors…we have scholarship programs, there’s voter outreach, there’s international relations work, there’s criminal justice reform, and direct advocacy work…really there’s something for everyone,” said Lopez.

For more information about San Diego Pride, and how to volunteer, connect or get involved in their programs, CLICK HERE.

