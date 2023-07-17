San Diego Pride Festival celebrates final day on Sunday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The annual San Diego Pride Festival came to an end Sunday evening.

Despite the heat, thousands of people hit the pavement near Balboa Drive to enjoy the festival's final day.

“Be gay! Be happy!" yelled Rich Stevens, sporting a bedazzled, rainbow vest and tie.

Stevens has been to more than 20 pride festivals across the county and internationally.

​"San Diego is one of the best," said Stevens,

Others traveled from other states to San Diego for the big weekend.

“It’s relaxing, and the humidity really doesn’t bother me. I’m really enjoying all the people that I meet. It’s beautiful," said Jolene Secrets, Miss Las Vegas PRIDE 2023.

Secrets has been a drag queen for seven years. She is deaf and communicated with 10News through an interpreter at the festival.

“You know, I started one step at a time you know like baby steps, and I picked up, and picked up and was like, 'Oh my gosh this is amazing,'" said Secrets, describing her rise to drag-queen fame.

The festivities went through 9 p.m. on Sunday evening.