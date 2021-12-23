San Diego preps for another round of heavy rain

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A week after a winter storm drenched San Diego, the city is preparing for more heavy rain and possible flooding.

"These last-minute efforts are just to make sure we have clear drain and storm systems to make sure that there isn't going to be any flooding," Jose Ysea, the city's spokesperson, said.

City workers were out Wednesday cleaning storm drains and inlets, along with street sweeping to reduce trash from entering the waterways.

“No parking” signs were also placed in low-lying or flood-risk areas.

Ysea said crews perform some of these measures year-round, but they take extra steps in flood-prone areas like S 16th St. and Newton Ave. to prevent the major flooding that happened in 2018.

"The folks that we have here at this homeless shelter, we had to move them to Qualcomm Stadium because of the flooding in this area," he said.

Ysea said he doesn't expect this storm to be as bad but said the city would be monitoring storm drains for any issues.

"The system seems to work well. We have our crews sent out to problems areas that set out portable pumps, and those, of course, help alleviate some of the problem," Ysea said.

Residents can also help reduce the risk of flooding by taking a few simple steps, such as sweeping and picking up trash and other debris from around storm drains and curb gutters near your home.

The city also recommends securing the lid on trash and recycle bins and ensuring they're two to three feet away from the curb to allow stormwater to flow on the street.

"It's kind of a partnership that we have with residents to make sure that they're doing their part to keep the gutters and the curbsides clear in their areas," Ysea said.

Unlike last week, the city said recreation centers would not provide sandbags.

Centers will be closed Friday and Saturday for the holiday.