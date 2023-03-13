San Diego Police: Woman stabbed in Pacific Beach robbery

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two people are being sought in the robbery and stabbing of a woman in Pacific Beach early Monday morning.

San Diego Police said officers were called to the 3800 block of Haines Street in response to a reported robbery in the area.

Officers arrived to find a parked SUV with several smashed windows and a trail of blood. Officers followed the trail and located the victim down the street.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

Police said they believe the woman was robbed by two people who knew her.

Descriptions of the suspected robbers were not immediately available.