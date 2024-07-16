San Diego Police: Woman shot, killed during robbery at Talmadge apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was shot to death during a robbery at a Talmadge apartment complex Monday night, according to San Diego Police.

The fatal shooting happened at around 8:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue, police said.

SDPD officials said their initial investigation indicated a man forced his way into an apartment unit and robbed another man of his wallet at gunpoint.

However, when a woman in the apartment tried to stop the robbery, she was shot and killed, according to police.

The victim was not identified.

A short time later, officers spotted a man matching the gunman’s description and detained him for questioning.

There was no word on if an arrest was made.