San Diego Police: Woman shot, killed during robbery at Talmadge apartment complex

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A woman was shot to death during a robbery at a Talmadge apartment complex Monday night, according to San Diego Police.
The fatal shooting happened at around 8:45 p.m. in the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue, police said.
SDPD officials said their initial investigation indicated a man forced his way into an apartment unit and robbed another man of his wallet at gunpoint.
However, when a woman in the apartment tried to stop the robbery, she was shot and killed, according to police.
The victim was not identified.
A short time later, officers spotted a man matching the gunman’s description and detained him for questioning.
There was no word on if an arrest was made.