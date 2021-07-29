San Diego Police: Woman shot in neck by another woman during argument

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- A woman suffered a gunshot wound to her neck during an argument in the Jamacha neighborhood of San Diego and a female suspect is being sought, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting was reported at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 8400 block of Carlisle Drive, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

"There was a large group of people in an argument at the location when the suspect fired a handgun several times, one of the shots hitting the victim in the neck," Buttle said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where her wound was not believed life-threatening, he said.

A description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.