Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Police: Woman shot in neck by another woman during argument

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
San Diego police cruiser
San Diego police sdpd cruiser
Posted at 7:33 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 10:33:25-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- A woman suffered a gunshot wound to her neck during an argument in the Jamacha neighborhood of San Diego and a female suspect is being sought, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting was reported at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 8400 block of Carlisle Drive, according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

"There was a large group of people in an argument at the location when the suspect fired a handgun several times, one of the shots hitting the victim in the neck," Buttle said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where her wound was not believed life-threatening, he said.

A description of the suspected shooter was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP