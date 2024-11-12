San Diego Police: Woman killed when truck runs red light in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 49-year-old woman died when she failed to stop for a red light at an intersection in Scripps Ranch and her flatbed truck broadsided another vehicle, the San Diego Police Department said Tuesday.

The crash happened at 6:06 p.m. Monday at 6700 Kearny Villa Road and the northbound state Route 163 offramp, a statement by the SDPD said.

A 66-year-old woman driving a white 2005 Toyota Highlander on northbound SR-163 entered the left turn lane and stopped at a red light, the police statement said. When the light turned green, the Highlander entered the intersection to turn northbound on Kearny Villa Road and was struck by the woman driving a white 2008 Ford F-450 flatbed truck, the statement said.

The woman in the truck was taken to a hospital where she died, police said.

SDPD Traffic Division Officers were investigating the collision.

