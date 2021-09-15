Watch
San Diego Police: Woman dies after being hit by Jeep in crosswalk in Mira Mesa

Posted at 8:17 AM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 11:17:21-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman died after sustaining major injuries when a Jeep hit her as she was in the crosswalk of Mira Mesa Boulevard, San Diego Police said.

A 50-year-old woman entered the crosswalk at Aderman Avenue and Mira Mesa Boulevard on Tuesday around 3 p.m. in the Mira Mesa neighborhood, and was hit by a Jeep Wrangler driven by a 45-year-old man turning onto the street, police reported.

Medics transported the woman to a hospital with a possible brain bleed and internal bleeding, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle. The woman was taken into surgery, but later died at the hospital.

Buttle said that drugs and alcohol did not play a role in the accident. No other information was released; San Diego Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
