San Diego Police warn public of fake parking tickets placed on vehicles

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are warning the public about a recent rash of fake parking tickets being placed on vehicles in the city.

In a social media post, SDPD officials said the fraudulent parking tickets ask “the registered owner of the vehicle in ‘violation’ to make a monetary donation to several different organizations.”

According to SDPD officials, the department “will never ask for a monetary donation in lieu of a parking citation.”

Police posted a photo of a fake parking ticket that was recently discovered, but officials said they believe there are other fake tickets being distributed that are different than the one pictured.

The public is being asked to contact San Diego Police at 619-531-2000 if they “see anyone place a ticket similar to the one pictured and it is not a San Diego Police-issued parking citation and it was not issued by a uniformed Police Officer or a uniformed San Diego Parking Enforcement Officer.”