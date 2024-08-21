San Diego Police upgrades to new taser

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) will begin training officers with a new type of taser next week.

SDPD has purchased the TASER 10 for all its officers. The TASER 10 can shoot probes faster and from farther away but operates at a lower voltage.

The department says the TASER 10 is more effective than the X-36P model TASER previously used.

SDPD agreed to a $9.7 million contract over five years for the new Tasers, which was approved by the City Council.

The department reports that the previous Tasers were only 62% effective.

“62% is just not good enough,” Lt. Mike Ramsay said. “So we’re always looking for new technology, devices, and training to help reduce those types of encounters.”

Data shared with the City Council shows officers deployed Tasers 657 times over the last five years. ABC 10News requested information on the annual usage and trends but was told a public records request is required. The request has been submitted but records have not yet been received.

The previous Tasers used by SDPD held two probes fired simultaneously. The new TASER 10 holds up to 10 probes and can fire them one at a time.

“Ten darts is really the game-changer part, along with the distance,” Ramsay said. “Even if there’s a failure, having a less-lethal device that works up to 45 feet gives officers many more options.”

However, not everyone supports the new Tasers. Civil rights attorney Brody McBride argues that such devices may lead officers to use them before de-escalation is attempted.

“The most serious criticism of these Tasers is that they can lead law enforcement to use them instead of pursuing de-escalation,” McBride said. “De-escalation should be the number one priority. If officers can safely de-escalate a situation, they should do so.”

