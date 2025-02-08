San Diego police: Three armed suspects wanted for two 7-Eleven robberies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police are searching for three male suspects who robbed two 7-11 stores at gunpoint this morning in Encinitas and Kearney Mesa.

SDPD said they initially responded to a call of an armed robbery around 4 a.m. at 4080 Convoy St.

According to authorities, the suspects, armed with handguns, robbed the store and fled north in a black four-door sedan. The 7-Eleven store clerk described the men as "short and thin with medium complexions."

About 30 minutes later, SDPD received a 9-1-1 call of another armed robbery at an Encinitas 7-Eleven.

Police have confirmed the suspects and car description match the details of the Kearney Mesa 7-Eleven robbery.

SDPD Robbery detectives are investigating these two incidents. No injuries were reported and the suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.