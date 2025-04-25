San Diego Police surround Mira Mesa home in stolen vehicle investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Multiple San Diego Police units surrounded a home in Mira Mesa early Friday morning during a stolen vehicle investigation.

The police activity began just before sunrise in the 7800 block of Calico Street, close to Salk Elementary School, as officers followed up on a reported stolen trailer.

Sky10 footage showed several SDPD vehicles, as well as a SWAT vehicle, parked in front of a home as officers detained two people.

It was unknown if officers were trying to make contact with other people inside the home.

A San Diego Unified School District official said Salk Elementary was not affected by the police activity and was not placed on lockdown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.